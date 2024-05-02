WATCH: Fatal DFW Crash Questions The Wisdom Of Police Chases

A car involved in a police chase in Irving, Texas, plunged from an overpass, resulting in a fatal fireball that claimed the lives of all four occupants. Dashcam footage from the leading police car in the pursuit captures the precise moment when the fleeing driver lost control. This incident has ignited a debate surrounding pursuit tactics.



The Irving Police Department says that the chase began around 2 am on Thursday morning when an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle in question was reported stolen and when the driver didn’t pull over, officers followed. That same driver lost control near IH35 and the Woodall Rogers exit, hit a wall on an overpass, and ultimately went over that barrier.



Please see the attached media release and dashcam video in reference to the vehicle theft and police pursuit that occurred this morning. pic.twitter.com/bkk39zbUcl — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) February 1, 2024











