A Tesla crashed into a house in Santa Rosa, as seen in a doorbell video, resulting in the arrest of 47-year-old Natasha Whittinghill on suspicion of felony DUI.



Interestingly, Whittinghill is the wife of Sonoma County Sheriff. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the dangers of impaired driving and the need for responsible and sober behavior on the road. It highlights the importance of ensuring the safety of all individuals, regardless of their associations or positions.





Doorbell video shows Tesla, driven by wife of @sonomasheriff, crash into a home in Santa Rosa. 47-year-old Natasha Whittinghill arrested on suspicion of felony DUI. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/PrXQldzAtf — Elissa Harrington (@EHarringtonTV) May 21, 2023