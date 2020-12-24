WATCH: Ferarri F8 Tributo Pops A Wheelie At The Drag Strip

The Ferrari F8 Tributo has already proven to be a formidable supercar, having humiliated a 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet at the drag strip despite the two cars being evenly matched in the performance department.In stock form, the Ferrari F8 is powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 generating a colossal 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Ferrari claims this setup enables the mid-engine supercar to reach 62 mph in 2.9 seconds from a standstill, so it should be capable of setting some blistering quarter-mile times. Which is exactly what it did at the drag strip in the following video.



