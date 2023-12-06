WATCH: Ferrari 296 GTB Races McLaren 765 LT And Porsche GT2 RS

Drag racing is rightfully associated with Detroit’s finest offerings to high-octane addicts. The fashion spread like combustion wildfire far and wide across the globe. And, while not serving a practical purpose, a drag race is usually the go-to pastime for gearheads that don’t always have 500 high-speed-oval miles’ worth of time to look at cars racing one another.

n true American fashion, a drag race over the consecrated 1,320-foot-long distance is a non-nonsense affair where things are kept brilliantly simple and efficient. The best wins; the rest have to try harder or go home. No racing strategy tricks, no fuel fill-ups, no tire changes, none of that complicated setup.

It’s the genius behind the idea that gets us addicted: line up at the start, floor it, beat the other guy, repeat. Have a good time doing it, have a great time celebrating - what’s not to like about good old fashion quarter-mile sprints?