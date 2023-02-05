WATCH: Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale Takes On A Nissan Pickup With Disasterous Results

Few supercars have the sound, road presence, and charisma of the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale, known as the track-focused iteration of the series. Unfortunately, a pristine example of the model was severly damaged yesterday in Melbourne, Australia, after the driver lost control and crashed into a pickup. The extent of the damage to the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale was captured in photos and videos shared on Instagram by journalist Jacqueline Felgate. However, a clearer picture of the incident was provided by 7 News Australia, who made public a CCTV footage of the crash.







