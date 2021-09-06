WATCH: Ferrari 488 Loses It On The Highway And Takes Out Two More Exotics In The Melee

We've all heard the saying "more money than sense" when we see people driving exotic supercars at high speeds recklessly. When we hear that, we're usually saying that people shouldn't drive aggressively and that they'll more likely than not get into a car crash. Often, people will end up crashing exotic cars because they can't handle their power and performance and total the cars as a result. However, when we see it happen, such as in a recent case involving three Ferraris, it's a different story entirely.



3 Ferrari Crash in Philadelphia going to CF Charities Car event (2 488, 1 488 Pista) pic.twitter.com/ZvHo8RGN2N — Esteban (@SaintLamont_) June 6, 2021



