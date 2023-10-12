WATCH! Ferrari Actor Adam Driver's 40th Birthday Wish List On SNL: Chinos And A 'Teeny-Tiny' Surprise At The EXPENSE Of Tesla!

In this Saturday Night Live (SNL) opening, Adam Driver, known for his roles in Girls and Star Wars, playfully portrays himself as he interacts with Santa. He mentions turning 40, and his wish list includes five pairs of chinos and a Tesla truck.



Hey, Santa!” Driver yelled. “It’s me, Adam… Driver. From the Nice List, and also Girls. I turned 40 this year, Santa. So, I’d like five pairs of chinos. I also want one of those giant metal Tesla trucks. I think it would pair perfectly with my teeny-tiny micropenis.”















