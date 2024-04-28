WATCH! Ferrari Purosangue v Lamborghini Urus. WHO Wins Head To Head?

Let's delve into the comparison of the Lamborghini Urus and the Ferrari 812 Superfast. The Urus is equipped with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering a robust 666 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. It features four-wheel drive and tips the scales at 2,150 kg. The Urus starts at a price of £209,000.

On the other hand, the Ferrari 812 Superfast houses a larger 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine, capable of producing a thrilling 725 horsepower and 716 Nm of torque. It weighs in at 2,033 kg, making it slightly lighter than the Urus. The starting price for the Ferrari is £313,000.

While the Ferrari boasts more horsepower, the Lamborghini Urus has the advantage in torque. The question remains: will the additional weight of the Urus hinder its performance against the lighter Ferrari? The only way to find out is to put these two incredible machines head-to-head in a race!








