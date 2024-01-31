WATCH: Fiat 500 EV Makes a Splash In Latest JLO Music Video

The Fiat 500 is going back to America and is doing it the right way. The electric variant of the iconic tiny model plays on the same team as Jennifer Lopez.

The car shows up in JLO's latest music video featuring Latto for her single "Can't Get Enough," from her ninth studio album "This Is Me… Now." It is her first major musical project in almost a decade. The 30-second teaser video shows the 54-year-old star dancing and walking as if the street is a catwalk where the Fiat 500e is also making a splash.

The first part of the short teaser brings footage from the first Fiat commercial in which Jennifer Lopez starred to promote the 500C. As the video shows, she hasn't changed much over the years. But the Fiat has as it has gone electric.





