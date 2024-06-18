WATCH: Fiat Debadges 500e To Avoid Italian Government Pettiness

Fiat created a new advertisement for the 500e, which can also be interpreted as an indirect answer to Stellantis’ recent troubles with Italian authorities. The 30-second clip shows the EV without any badges, claiming that everyone can still recognize it. The “Fiat | No Logo” ad with the de-badged 500e, was shared on the automaker’s own channel on YouTube. The director removed the 500 emblem from the nose, and the Fiat badge from the tailgate, leaving the holes exposed. Furthermore, the 500e lettering has been deleted from the chrome garnish under the side windows, although the center caps appear to be uncovered.













