WATCH: Fiat Goes Off The Deep End Comparing The 500e To The Tesla Cybertruck

While Smart was smart enough to pull out of the United States, Fiat remains much to the delight of a few dozen people. That’s no joke as the brand sold just 235 units of the 500e electric hatch in the third quarter this year.
 
To put that number into perspective, the 500e was beaten by several vehicles that have already gone out of production. Jeep dealers sold 435 Cherokees and 450 Renegades in Q3, while 978 Chrysler 300 sedans found a new home. Even the Fiat 500X, which was dropped in 2023, generated 81 sales.





 


