WATCH: Fiery Tesla Crash Kills 4 After Electric Doors Fail To Open

Four people were killed — and one person was saved by a bystander — after their Tesla erupted in flames after crashing into a pillar on a roadway.

The incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. local time when an electric vehicle carrying “five occupants” was “going at a high rate of speed," Toronto Police Duty Insp. Phillip Sinclair said in a news conference, according to CBC News.

The 2024 Tesla lost control and struck a guardrail and a concrete pillar, police said in a news release. Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire. Three men aged 26, 29 and 32, as well as one 30-year-old woman, were pronounced dead on the scene, while a 25-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” police said.











