WATCH! Filed Under WHY Didn't Someone Think About This BEFORE? Is THIS The MOST Brilliant Way To Deliver A Car As A Gift?

Agent001 submitted on 12/7/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:49:57 PM
Views : 480 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Sheer brilliance. What a great idea to make receiving a car as a gift even cooler!RT and Santa will be going your direction ???? pic.twitter.com/vygswPQ6ZH— ??????????????????????????™ (@WorldWideCarsTM) December 7, 2023
RT and Santa will be going your direction ???? pic.twitter.com/vygswPQ6ZH— ??????????????????????????™ (@WorldWideCarsTM) December 7, 2023
RT and Santa will be going your direction ???? pic.twitter.com/vygswPQ6ZH
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news