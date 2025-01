Multiple fires are burning in California and the devastation is mind-boggling. While it will likely be some time before we get firm numbers, at least two people have been killed and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed. The sheer scale of the destruction is hard to comprehend, but a video from KTLA 5 shows some of the aftermath of the Palisades fire. In the clip, you can see what appears to be an evacuation route littered with cars that were traveling in one direction.













