WATCH: Firefighters Flood Tesla Model Y Fire With Over 36,000 Gallons Of Water

Electric vehicle fires pose their own unique set of challenges and the Pine Level Fire Department has revealed it took more than 36,000 gallons of water to bring a burning Tesla Model Y under control.



According to the department, firefighters responded to a report of a traffic accident with a vehicle fire at 11:14 pm on Christmas Day. When they arrived on the scene, the Model Y was “fully involved in fire.”



Thankfully, the driver wasn’t hurt in the accident and managed to escape. Their vehicle wasn’t as lucky as the battery pack reportedly experienced a “thermal runaway.” The highway was closed and firefighters spent over an hour battling the blaze.









