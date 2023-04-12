WATCH: First Cybertruck Reviews Hit The Web - Is It As Bad As They Were Saying?

Agent009 submitted on 12/4/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:10 AM

Views : 490 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It's official: the Tesla Cybertruck has officially been launched. Well, at least to a few customers. While Tesla works to ramp up manufacturing, it has trusted a few of the release candidate vehicles to journalists, YouTubers, and influencers who couldn't wait to get their hands on the triangular truck.

Since the truck is now officially in the hands of early adopters, reviewers are finally able to give their thoughts on Tesla's new platform. That includes Jason Cammisa, Marques Brownlee, and Jack Rix of Top Gear. We've gathered our favorite videos on the Cybertruck for you to watch below.




Read Article


WATCH: First Cybertruck Reviews Hit The Web - Is It As Bad As They Were Saying?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)