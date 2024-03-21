WATCH: First Ever Cybertruck Teardown - Is It What You Expected?

Michican-based shop Caresoft, under the supervision of president Terry Woychowski, has dissembled the Cybertruck, trying to figure out how it actually works. Woychowski and the host of the Autoline YouTube channel, John McElroy, are now standing inside the shell of a Cybertruck.

His team took out just about everything in there: battery, seats, and doors. Everything except for the steer-by-wire system, though. The body in white does not have a floor. The front and rear seats are mounted on castings, which are coated to avoid corrosion.

The 48-volt architecture integrates wires with blue stripes. High-voltage wires are in the usual orange. Some are 28 volts; it's not all 48 as advertised. You don't need 48 volts for literally everything on board a car.







