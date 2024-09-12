WATCH: First Ferrari 12Cilindri Flexes On The Streets Of Monte Carlo

Ferrari has just started delivering the 12Cilindri, and one of the first to leave the Maranello factory was this example, which has just set wheels in Monaco. The car caused quite a commotion in Monte Carlo. Everyone stopped whatever they were doing to look at Ferrari's latest grand tourer driving at low speed and filling the air with all the drama of the V12 that powers it. It is one of the first 12Cilindri units delivered and surely the first in Monte Carlo. That is why people stopped, stared, and took their phones out to snap a photo of Ferrari's pride and joy. It's not every day you get to see such a car, as the Italian automaker has just started deliveries. In a world where all automakers are downsizing and electrifying powertrains, Ferrari ignores everything and rolls out the 12Cilindri. The 6.5-liter V12 that powers the sports car pumps out 819 horsepower (830 metric horsepower) and 500 pound-feet (678 Newton meters) of torque.









