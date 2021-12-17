WATCH: First Hummers Have Already Rolled Off The Assembly Line

GM announced today that it produced the first GMC Hummer EV pickup trucks for customers’ deliveries, which can now begin. It’s the second electric pickup truck to hit the market. In October of last year, GM officially launched its GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric “supertruck” with up to 350 miles of range and a starting price of $80,000 for the base version. The vehicle impressed many with a ton of features and decent range for an electric vehicle of this size enabled by GM’s new Ultium battery and drivetrain technology.







