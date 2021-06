Lincoln is accelerating electrification efforts with a pretty ambitious goal to electrify its entire portfolio by 2030. Moreover, half of the global sales volume will be zero-emissions vehicles by mid-decade (around 2025).

Currently, Lincoln offers in the U.S. only two plug-in hybrids, Lincoln Aviator PHEV and Lincoln Corsair PHEV.



Next year, when Ford's luxury brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary, the first all-electric model will be introduced.