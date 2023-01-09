WATCH! First REAL DRIVE Of The 2024 Refreshed Tesla Model 3!

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Refresh is poised to set new standards in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Building upon the success of its predecessors, this updated version combines cutting-edge technology with enhanced design elements to deliver an even more captivating driving experience.



Here is one of the first actual DRIVE reviews.















Here is a full list of the changes if you haven't seen it.



• Range has increases ~12%

• 50% of the parts in the car are new

• Redesigned interior with new door cards

• More premium interior materials. The fabric is softer to the touch and sewn with a more refined process to present a better overall texture

• Two new colors: Ultra Red & Stealth Gray

• No more stalks. New steering wheel contains the turns signals, light controls, horn, new camera button, wiper controls and mic control

• New dash design with textured/woven material

• Multicolor ambient LED interior lighting extending from dash to rear seat doors

• Updated center console with real metal handles, giving a more premium feel.

• 30% decrease in wind and ambient noise, 25% improvement in impact noise and 20% improvement in road noise

• Acoustic glass on rear windows and back window (was only on front windows before). "360º acoustic glass"

• More sound insulation for a quieter ride

• Uptick in hood to let wind go over more quietly

• Upgraded suspension for a more premium ride. New springs & dampers. New geometry on front suspension. New bushings. New way they mount the sub frame to the chassis

• Stiffer body

• More premium sounding door "thunk"

• Two motors close the trunk now vs one before, resulting in a quieter automatic close

• Tires have more cushioning for improved ride

• Center touchscreen now brighter, has smaller bezels, higher contrast & is more responsive

• More comfortable rear seats

• Redesigned lower rear bumper

• All seats are now perforated

• No fog lights anymore

• Front seats are now ventilated, in additional to heated

• 8" touchscreen for rear passengers in the back to control climate & enjoy entertainment. You can connect two headsets at the same time.

• New Model 3 is the most aerodynamic Tesla ever. Drag coefficient is 0.219 Cd

• Upgraded 2.0 ventilation system. You can now separately turn off the passenger side air

• Slimmer and sleeker headlight and taillight design

• New speaker bar in the roof

• New 17 speaker sound system (up from 14 before). It now includes 2 subwoofers, and 2 amplifiers. More punchy.

• 65W USB-C charger in center console so you can charge a laptop.

• Improved bluetooth

• Upgraded microphones. Now one on each passenger side. New mics make phone calls clearer and "smooth"

• Improved Wifi connectivity

• improved connectivity to phone so car will recognize your phone from farther away

• Two new wheel designs that optimize battery life

• Front bumper camera (maybe?)

• New Tesla lettering replaces rear Tesla logo badge

• Car is 8% more efficient thanks to better aerodynamics

• Car is lighter than before

• Working on new Performance Model 3







