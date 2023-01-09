WATCH! First REAL DRIVE Of The 2024 Refreshed Tesla Model 3!

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Refresh is poised to set new standards in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Building upon the success of its predecessors, this updated version combines cutting-edge technology with enhanced design elements to deliver an even more captivating driving experience.
Here is one of the first actual DRIVE reviews.
Here is a full list of the changes if you haven't seen it.
• Range has increases ~12%
• 50% of the parts in the car are new
• Redesigned interior with new door cards
• More premium interior materials. The fabric is softer to the touch and sewn with a more refined process to present a better overall texture
• Two new colors: Ultra Red & Stealth Gray
• No more stalks. New steering wheel contains the turns signals, light controls, horn, new camera button, wiper controls and mic control
• New dash design with textured/woven material
• Multicolor ambient LED interior lighting extending from dash to rear seat doors
• Updated center console with real metal handles, giving a more premium feel.
• 30% decrease in wind and ambient noise, 25% improvement in impact noise and 20% improvement in road noise
• Acoustic glass on rear windows and back window (was only on front windows before). "360º acoustic glass"
• More sound insulation for a quieter ride
• Uptick in hood to let wind go over more quietly
• Upgraded suspension for a more premium ride. New springs & dampers. New geometry on front suspension. New bushings. New way they mount the sub frame to the chassis
• Stiffer body
• More premium sounding door "thunk"
• Two motors close the trunk now vs one before, resulting in a quieter automatic close
• Tires have more cushioning for improved ride
• Center touchscreen now brighter, has smaller bezels, higher contrast & is more responsive
• More comfortable rear seats
• Redesigned lower rear bumper
• All seats are now perforated
• No fog lights anymore
• Front seats are now ventilated, in additional to heated
• 8" touchscreen for rear passengers in the back to control climate & enjoy entertainment. You can connect two headsets at the same time.
• New Model 3 is the most aerodynamic Tesla ever. Drag coefficient is 0.219 Cd
• Upgraded 2.0 ventilation system. You can now separately turn off the passenger side air
• Slimmer and sleeker headlight and taillight design
• New speaker bar in the roof
• New 17 speaker sound system (up from 14 before). It now includes 2 subwoofers, and 2 amplifiers. More punchy.
• 65W USB-C charger in center console so you can charge a laptop.
• Improved bluetooth
• Upgraded microphones. Now one on each passenger side. New mics make phone calls clearer and "smooth"
• Improved Wifi connectivity
• improved connectivity to phone so car will recognize your phone from farther away
• Two new wheel designs that optimize battery life
• Front bumper camera (maybe?)
• New Tesla lettering replaces rear Tesla logo badge
• Car is 8% more efficient thanks to better aerodynamics
• Car is lighter than before
• Working on new Performance Model 3