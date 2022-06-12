WATCH: Fisker's $30,000 US Built Electric Car Breaks Cover

Making its debut in a new video clip (below), the Pear (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) will sit below the upcoming Fisker Ocean crossover, with a shorter wheelbase than its sibling but while retaining a spacious interior. 

It will be built by technology manufacturing giant Foxconn at a facility in Ohio – previously owned by General Motors – at an initial rate of 250,000 units per year the second half of 2024, with first deliveries expected soon after.

 



