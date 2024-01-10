WATCH: Flooded Out Tesla From Hurricane Helene Goes Up In Flames In Florida Garage

Agent009 submitted on 10/1/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:07 AM

Views : 468 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned EV owners to park on higher ground as Hurricane Helene approached and it’s easy to see why after watching a video posted by Pinellas County. In it, you can see a Tesla parked in a garage that is apparently filling up with smoke.
 
Seconds later, a flash can be seen beneath the electric crossover. Flames are then visible as a light clicks on, revealing the garage has been flooded. The fire quickly consumes the vehicle, which becomes increasingly hard to see with all the smoke.





 


Read Article


WATCH: Flooded Out Tesla From Hurricane Helene Goes Up In Flames In Florida Garage

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)