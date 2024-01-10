WATCH: Flooded Out Tesla From Hurricane Helene Goes Up In Flames In Florida Garage

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned EV owners to park on higher ground as Hurricane Helene approached and it’s easy to see why after watching a video posted by Pinellas County. In it, you can see a Tesla parked in a garage that is apparently filling up with smoke.

Seconds later, a flash can be seen beneath the electric crossover. Flames are then visible as a light clicks on, revealing the garage has been flooded. The fire quickly consumes the vehicle, which becomes increasingly hard to see with all the smoke.









