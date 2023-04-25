WATCH: Florida Criminals In A Lexus Carjack A Tesla Model 3 At Gunpoint

A high-speed car chase recently unraveled on the streets of Florida, where two armed suspects were trying to escape the police in a white Lexus, but they were presumably running low on fuel because, at one point, they started searching for an alternative getaway car. Their first target, a Genesis G80, was unsuccessful. Apparently, the driver of the luxury sedan refused to open his door and appeared to have the doors locked, so the suspect that got out of the two-door Lexus runs back to the getaway vehicle and they continue on their reckless drive, all while being pursued by the police and filmed by Inside Edition from a helicopter.





