The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is there to protect and serve, but one deputy was apparently more interested in self pleasure. That ultimately led to their downfall as they were caught looking at “pornographic material” right before an accident.

According to WESH, the incident occurred on November 6 on County Road 435 in Sorrento, Florida. Body camera footage obtained by the station shows Deputy Tristan Macomber driving and suddenly turning the wheel before the airbag deploys.