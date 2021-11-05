WATCH: Florida Man Arrested After Stealing Two Police Cars During Same Chase

A man in Florida has been arrested after a chase that saw him steal not one but two police vehicles.

The chase started on Thursday, May 6 when police responded to a disturbance at a motel. However, when they went to investigate, 33-year-old Xavier Javern Cummings jumped into a patrol car and took off.

Authorities quickly pursued the man and according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, successfully performed a PIT maneuver on the stolen police vehicle, forcing it to spear off the road and crash into trees in a forested area.



