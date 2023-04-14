WATCH: Florida Passenger Train Smashes Into Car Carrier Stuck On Tracks

Agent009 submitted on 4/14/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:58:53 AM

Views : 600 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: nypost.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A passenger train plowed into and decimated a car hauler trailer in south Florida on Wednesday when it became stuck on railroad tracks amid biblical rainfall.
 
Dramatic video shows the 18-wheeler helplessly flashing its hazards while trapped on the Hollywood, Florida tracks as the Brightline train smashed into its rear around 7:45 p.m.
 
The car carrier was instantly severed.
 
Six of the eight cars stacked aboard the trailer were ripped from the vehicle, with at least one dragged partially under the train wheels.
 

WATCH: Florida Passenger Train Smashes Into Car Carrier Stuck On Tracks

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)