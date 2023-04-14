WATCH: Florida Passenger Train Smashes Into Car Carrier Stuck On Tracks

A passenger train plowed into and decimated a car hauler trailer in south Florida on Wednesday when it became stuck on railroad tracks amid biblical rainfall.

Dramatic video shows the 18-wheeler helplessly flashing its hazards while trapped on the Hollywood, Florida tracks as the Brightline train smashed into its rear around 7:45 p.m.

The car carrier was instantly severed.

Six of the eight cars stacked aboard the trailer were ripped from the vehicle, with at least one dragged partially under the train wheels.