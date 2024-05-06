WATCH: Florida Police Find Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Abandoned In A Canal

Police in Miramar, Florida recently came across an unusual sight. A Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet in a canal.
 
In social media posts, the Miramar Police Department said the car was found “partially submerged in a canal near SW 132nd Avenue, just south of Old Miramar Parkway.” The vehicle was discovered unoccupied and apparently abandoned as “no one was located in the canal or surrounding areas.”
 
Needless to say, an investigation was launched and local media reported authorities had been attempting to contact the owner of the Porsche. There’s no word on what happened, but the car was eventually pulled from the canal and hauled away from the scene.





 


