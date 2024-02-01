WATCH: Florida Police Take Out a BMW With 145 MPH PIT Maneuver

Police have arrested and charged a woman from Windermere, Florida, after she led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of over 145 mph (233 km/h). The pursuit came to an abrupt end when a pursuing officer executed a PIT maneuver on the BMW she was driving.



The incident unfolded around 2:20 a.m. on the morning of December 21 when Florida Highway Patrol troopers spotted the silver BMW traveling at speeds exceeding 145 mph on Interstate 75 in Lee County. They promptly initiated a pursuit, following the driver as she continued along the highway. Eventually, she exited and headed east on State Road 82.











