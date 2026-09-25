WATCH: Florida Police Threw Woman In Solitary After Flock Cameras Incorrectly Identified Her Car In Deadly Crash

For 86 hours, Lindsey Isaacs sat in solitary confinement for a crash prosecutors later dropped all charges over. The thing that put her there was a camera recording her car driving down a road. On Sept. 23, 2026, the 23-year-old Palm Beach, Florida resident testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism. According to her written Senate testimony, a Flock Safety automated license-plate recognition camera record became part of an investigation that ended with her arrest on eight felony charges, including three counts of vehicular homicide.













Read Article