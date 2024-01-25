WATCH: Florida Police Use Grappler To Stop Chase In Stolen Camaro

Car chases can present significant and often unnecessary risks to the public, leading law enforcement to explore alternatives to traditional methods like the “PIT Maneuver” for stopping them before an accident occurs. One such solution is a fairly new device known as “The Grappler,” which was effectively utilized in a recent carjacking incident in Hollywood, Florida, involving a Chevrolet Camaro.



The Grappler is a netting device affixed to the front of a police vehicle, capable of ensnaring the rear tires of a fleeing car, compelling it to come to a complete stop. Its efficacy was demonstrated in an actual incident on December 26 during a police pursuit on Washington Street. Dashcam footage captures the moment when the police car nudged the rear of the Camaro, enabling the device to grab one of the rear wheels.



Hollywood cops deploy their Grappler to catch a pair of 17-year-old accused carjackers Tuesday. Here’s a clip from when the police cruiser bumps the stolen Camaro before they netted the back tire, disabling the car. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/NRdb7sm5wZ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 27, 2023







