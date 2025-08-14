WATCH: Florida Police Whip Out The High Tech To Catch Street Takeover Participants

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Street takeovers are an issue across the USA. Different police forces are dealing with them in all sorts of ways, but Florida might have just shown us the best example yet. While the authorities didn’t catch and cite everyone at one of these illegal events, they managed to track and nab one main participant. In the process, they showed us exactly how they do it from their eyes in the sky.

The video below comes from a street takeover in the middle of the night on June 23 of this year. Florida Highway Patrol received information that over 20 vehicles were blocking an intersection at 34th Street and Bartlett Boulevard in Orange County. Rather than rolling up with the police cars they had available at the time, they sent the FHP helicopter. It silently caught the action from above.











