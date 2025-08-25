WATCH: Florida Sends Speeders To Jail Under New Law

There was little doubt that Florida’s new ‘super speeder’ law was going to have a noticeable impact. After all, troopers were arresting people for it just minutes after it went into effect. What wasn’t so obvious is just how dumbfounded some drivers were by the law. In a video of several different stops and arrests, it’s clear that troopers are making an impact. Since July 1, officers in Florida now have the ability to arrest anyone suspected of going 100+ mph or anyone going 50 mph over whatever the posted speed limit is in the area. Authorities have already charged 70 people under this new law. It’s unclear if all were arrested though, as that is up to officer’s discretion.











