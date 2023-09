Police in Florida released a video showing the tactics officers had to use to stop two juveniles they say stole an SUV in the Tampa area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the high-speed chase unfolded on Sunday after deputies responded to "reports of a stolen vehicle out of Riverview spotted driving on I-75."

Aerial footage released by authorities begins with police trailing a red Toyota RAV4 SUV that officials say was occupied by a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old.