WATCH: Florida Woman Arrested For Making Her Car Look Like A Police Car

A business woman in Florida learned the hard way on Tuesday that state troopers really don’t like it when a civilian impersonates one of their own. The weird ordeal started in Northwest Miami-Dade on October 10. Two Florida Highway Patrol officers reported seeing a Dodge Charger traveling in the opposite direction. The Charger looked the part: It was painted in the same black and bronze paint scheme as Florida trooper patrol cars. It even had a light bar. But the officers noticed the decals on the side were wrong. They read “FSO Guard” with a badge made to look like a police shield.



As a reminder, it is a 1st degree misdemeanor for a vehicle to be painted with the same color scheme prescribed for FHP vehicles. https://t.co/ByvtzsRdkh — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) October 11, 2023





