WATCH: Florida Woman In A Lifted Truck Drives Over Lamborghini Because She Didn't See It

We know what you’re thinking, and no, this isn’t AI. That alone is surprising. What’s wilder is that a situation like this is even plausible, let alone that it actually happened. The driver of a lifted Chevrolet Silverado was so oblivious behind the wheel of a three-ton truck that she missed an entire Lamborghini Huracan, drove onto it, and then put it in park to see what was going on. From the footage, the Lamborghini appears to be moving slowly through a parking lot, likely searching for a space. The Silverado enters with noticeably more speed than the setting calls for. There’s no meaningful correction, no obvious braking in time, and then CRUNCH. Except it doesn’t stop at contact. The truck climbs the Huracán’s front end and keeps going. Not a bump. Not a scrape. A scene out of an actual monster truck show.



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