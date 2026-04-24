WATCH: Florida Woman In A Lifted Truck Drives Over Lamborghini Because She Didn't See It

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:19:26 AM

Views : 232 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We know what you’re thinking, and no, this isn’t AI. That alone is surprising. What’s wilder is that a situation like this is even plausible, let alone that it actually happened. The driver of a lifted Chevrolet Silverado was so oblivious behind the wheel of a three-ton truck that she missed an entire Lamborghini Huracan, drove onto it, and then put it in park to see what was going on.
 
From the footage, the Lamborghini appears to be moving slowly through a parking lot, likely searching for a space. The Silverado enters with noticeably more speed than the setting calls for. There’s no meaningful correction, no obvious braking in time, and then CRUNCH. Except it doesn’t stop at contact. The truck climbs the Huracán’s front end and keeps going. Not a bump. Not a scrape. A scene out of an actual monster truck show.
 


Read Article


WATCH: Florida Woman In A Lifted Truck Drives Over Lamborghini Because She Didn't See It

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)