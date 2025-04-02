WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Goes Shopping Returns Home With TWO Rolls Royces

You know Floyd Mayweather. He is the kind of guy who goes out to buy some clothes and returns home with a pair of luxury cars. He has done it before, so we are not surprised. This time, however, he gifted himself two Rolls-Royces ahead of his birthday. Floyd Mayweather will turn 48 on February 24. However, it seems he has started the party early. He has already bought two Rolls-Royces as a present for himself, because "one Double R is not enough!" he says.



He must have lost track of all the Rolls-Royces he has at home. The former pro boxer has a thing for the luxury models of the British brand and has been buying them compulsively. They are all black but have different interior trims.



