WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Walks Into To Dealership To Buy A New Rolls Royce - Walks Out With THREE!

No wonder they call him "Money." Floyd Mayweather just paid approximately one million dollars for three cars. He went to a luxury dealership and returned home with two Rolls-Royce luxury sedans and a McLaren.

Floyd Mayweather's latest shopping spree seems to have been quite effective. He took to Instagram to inform his approximately $30 million followers that he brought three brand-new cars into his luxury garage. But before getting them in there, he parked them in the driveway of his home, which he calls "The Palace," and made a video to show everyone his new "toys."

He got his hands on a white-over-red McLaren GT, estimated at over $200,000. He's got another McLaren, a yellow one, in Miami, but he will keep this in Las Vegas.

He also bought a Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Ghost should start at around $350,000. The walkaround video shows the luxury sedan has a red leather interior.