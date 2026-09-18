WATCH: Fluffy Brings A Bevy Of Forgotten Classics To Jay Leno's Garage

Comedian and car collector Gabriel "Fluffy" Martinez brought three cars to Jay Leno’s Garage to brag about them. And he’s got every right in the world to do it. They are low-mileage muscle cars from the 1980s and 1990s, all barely broken in despite their respectable age. He parked a 1987 Buick GNX, a 1988 Chevy Monte Carlo SS and a 1994 Ford Mustang SVT in front of the camera. This highly exclusive trio belongs to comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, an avid car collector who parked $10 million worth of cars at his private compound in Long Beach, California. "They are young timers just like me," he jokes. He turned 50 this past summer. His cars are a little tiny bit younger at 39, 38, and 32, respectively















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