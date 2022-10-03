WATCH: Flyover Of Texas Gigafactory Reveals Over 400 Model Y Vehicles Already Produced

The latest flyover videos over the Tesla Giga Austin plant, recorded on March 9, reveal more than 430 Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y. That's over 200 more than on February 27, when we counted about 230. It would suggest that the average increase in the number of cars in front of the plant is above 20 per day (over the past 10 days). We don't know whether it's the total or net difference, because some of the cars might be taken out already, but regardless of that, it's clearly an early ramp-up phase.



