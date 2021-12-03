WATCH: Flyover Of Texas Gigafactory Shows Massive Progress

The Tesla Cybertruck is an unashamedly futuristic pickup, and being a futuristic truck, it deserves to be built in an equally futuristic facility. Fortunately for the Cybertruck, it appears that its future manufacturing facility, Gigafactory Texas, is starting to look pretty “cyberpunk” itself, with its thick concrete walls and massive steel frames. Recent flyovers of the Gigafactory Texas site reveal that one end of the upcoming Cybertruck factory is already being laid with thick concrete walls and what appear to be concrete slabs for its roof. Together with its already domineering size, the insane amount of concrete being used to build Gigafactory Texas gives the building an appearance that’s futuristic, if not a bit brutalist.







