Norwegian company Db, which makes “award-winning travel gear,” has recently introduced a very stylish and, admittedly, a mighty capable package dubbed the Porsche Taycan Db Raspberry Offroad Edition, or in short, the Discoverberry Bundle. It was already offering luggage items under the Raspberry Edition, and it bundled a few with a brand new, color-matching Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo in a bid to appeal to a very specific type of customer.







Read Article