WATCH: For Some Reason Infiniti Believes The New QX80 Will Attract Buyers Worth More Than $1 Million

Infiniti is on a mission to increase its market share and profitability after experiencing five consecutive years of declining sales. The brand’s North American boss has set a target of achieving a 10 percent sales increase in the 2024 fiscal year. However, the current range of ICE-only models poses challenges for dealers aiming to enhance profitability.

Craig Keeys, Group Vice President of Infiniti Americas, outlined the brand’s strategy to attract former customers and capture new ones. In reference to competitors like Lexus and Acura, Keeys emphasized their success in eroding Infiniti’s market share over the past five years, stating, “Over the past five years, two brands have been good at peeling away our market share. I want some of that back. So you’ll see us get a bit more aggressive in that space.”









