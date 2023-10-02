WATCH: Ford Announces Raptor Off Road School For Bronco Owners

Ford is launching the first-ever Bronco Raptor Off-Roadeo School to teach owners how to use their Braptors properly. The American brand already has schools and off-road destinations explicitly designed for the standard Bronco and Bronco Sport, but the Raptor version is so much more capable that it needs its own curriculum. More than 31,000 Bronco owners and guests have attended or registered to attend Bronco Off-Roadeo at its four locations in Texas, Nevada, Utah, and New Hampshire.

But since the Raptor is an entirely different animal, this particular full-day experience will focus on low-speed rock crawling and high-speed off-roading in the Mojave Desert.