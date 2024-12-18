WATCH: Ford Bronco And Cadillac Lyriq Disqualified From Top Safety Pick Status In IIHS Crash Testing - Rivian And Subaru Excel

The IIHS says that 19 new models have ended the year by qualifying for Top Safety Pick awards. Among them are EVs, hybrids, and combustion vehicles. There are trucks, SUVs, and compact cars as well. Let’s dig into the testing and who won what.

Top Safety Pick awards go to cars that manage to score “Good” ratings in the IIHS’ small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and updated side crash tests. In addition, they need to achieve “Good” or “Acceptable” ratings regarding headlights across all trims and pedestrian front crash prevention.









