WATCH: Ford Bronco Vs Jeep Wrangler - Which One Inspires And Which One Scares You In A Crash Test?

Ford’s Bronco recently scored well in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash tests, but not quite well enough to score a coveted safety award. You might be less disappointed in the Ford, however, after seeing how its Jeep Wrangler rival fares.



While the Bronco did earn “good” ratings in five out of six crashworthiness tests, it only received an “acceptable” rating in the IIHS’s head restraint test because the neck of the test dummy was subjected to moderate force in a simulated rear-end smash.







