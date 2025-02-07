WATCH: Ford CEO Says Brand Is Doomed If They Can't Compete Against The Chinese And They Are Failing Now

The EV race isn’t just heating up, it’s turning existential for legacy automakers. At the Aspen Ideas Festival last Friday, Ford CEO Jim Farley made that reality clear. If American car companies can’t keep up with China’s EV momentum, he warned, Ford’s future may be in jeopardy.

“We’re in a global competition with China, and it’s not just EVs,” he said before dropping the hammer. “If we lose this, we do not have a future Ford,” he said. This man isn’t speaking from hearsay either. He’s speaking from experience.













