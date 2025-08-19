WATCH: Ford Claims It Is At A Model T Moment - Jay Leno Shows You What That Is Really Like

Jay Leno takes his producer on a driving lesson. David Swift knows his way around a car, but the 1925 Ford Model T he is about to tackle is a whole different beast. It requires multitasking, has no gas and no clutch pedal, and you need to go to the gym to be able to crank-start it. Leno says he can always recruit another producer if things go south. David Swift has been on Jay Leno's team since he was an intern on The Tonight Show. He later climbed the ladder to become a producer and director before moving on to Jay Leno's Garage. Now his name rolls proudly in the credits at the end of every YouTube episode, a quiet badge of honor for years of loyalty.

One day, he told him he was dreaming of driving a Model T. The original owner of the car paid $260 back in 1925 to go home with it. That would translate to just $4,800 in today's money. What would you buy for under $5,000 nowadays? Not much beyond a rusty Craigslist gamble, right?









Read Article