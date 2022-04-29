WATCH: Ford Copies Tesla's Fly Through Drone Video for F-150 Factory

Ford has finally begun full production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (REVC) on April 26.

To mark the occasion, the automaker has released two first-person view (FPV) drone flythrough videos from the assembly line which show how Ford's first mass-produced electric pickup is being built at the historic Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

While not as spectacular as Tesla's drone flythrough video of Giga Berlin, Ford's videos are interesting to watch as they offer an overall view of how the F-150 Lightning comes to life at the factory. The drone visits various stations of the assembly line, with the shorter, edited video (the one at the top of this page) also featuring on-screen explanations of what the viewer is seeing, including the names of several workers.