WATCH: Ford Debuts The $48,000 Electric Explorer SUV In Europe

This is the new all-electric Ford Explorer, but it has nothing in common with the US-spec Explorer or its plug-in hybrid variant sold in select European markets. Developed specifically for Europe, the Explorer EV is an all-new model that becomes the first Ford to use Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture. The two-row mid-size crossover is also the Blue Oval's first volume all-electric passenger car built in Europe, at Ford's new EV plant in Cologne, Germany. With a length of under 177.1 inches (4.5 meters), the Explorer EV is slightly shorter than the Volkswagen ID.4 with which it shares the underpinnings, offering seating for five. Ford targets a starting price under $48,300 (€45,000) when orders open later this year in Europe.





Read Article